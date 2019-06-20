Light rail construction impacting parking, business traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – There are some growing pains in the South Sound as multiple streets are closed so Sound Transit can move forward with light rail construction in Tacoma.

When complete, the project will bring 4 miles of streetcar service across the city.

Until then, some street parking has been eliminated and several streets around Stadium High School have been closed and will stay that way for three months.

Sound Transit reminds people that businesses in the area remain open during the closures and insist the inconvenience will be worth the wait.

But some business owners worry some customers may avoid the area.

“We’re trying all kinds of creative ways to make it, ways for people to visit us,” said Deanna Rankos, owner of Rankos’ Stadium Pharmacy.

Rankos said she asked Sound Transit to better help her customers navigate the closures.

“We need better signage to get into the parking lot,” she said.

And while construction could be a real pain, Sound Transit says once it’s complete in 2022, the Tacoma Dome will finally connect to Hilltop and the Stadium District.