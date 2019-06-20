One dead after family disturbance leads to shooting in Redmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. -- A 48-year-old man is dead at the hands of his 33-year-old relative, according to Redmond Police.

Officers responded about 6 a.m. Thursday to shots fired at a home in the 6200 block of 154 Ave. NE. Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man and relative of the victim, is cooperating. There were four adults inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police have not released a motive or any other details.

"It's a tragedy, but fortunately there has been no threat to the community," Redmond Police public information officer Andrea Wolf-Buck said.

CONFIRMED: One person died in shooting incident at home in the 6200 block of 154th Ave NE according to Redmond PD. Live update in 10 min on #Q13FOX News on #JOEtv pic.twitter.com/3cD6QVh7pw — Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) June 20, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.