67-year-old FlowRider masters skill to prove ‘older generations still have juice’

It's never too late to try a new skill. Just ask Julia Hawkins and Craig Edwards. At 103-years-old, Julia recently set a new senior games record in the 50-meter dash. Julia who earned the nickname 'Hurricane' says she didn't start running until she turned 101. Hurricane is also a world record holder for her age group in the 100 meter run. Her top finish is just under 40 seconds.

As for Craig... the 67-year-old also mastered a new skill later in life. Last year, while on a cruise with his family, Craig discovered the sport of flowriding. Once he got back on dry land, he started training at the Snohomish Aquatics Center.

"I wanted to show the younger generation that the older generation still has some juice," said Craig. The Bellevue man says he likes the sport because it's good for his cardiovascular health and balance.

Recently he took first place in the grand masters division with a move he calls the 'Show pony with a 360'.