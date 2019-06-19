Small cities, big problems: 3 mayors discuss solutions to homelessness, crime in western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Homelessness, crime, drug use and traffic: So-called "big city problems" are seeping into smaller communities across western Washington. The region is growing -- and fast -- so how are your cities tackling these crises?

In a prime-time panel on the inaugural newscast of Q13 News at 8, three mayors of cities in three separate counties discussed how each of them is addressing the issues that matter most to their residents.

Mayors Jimmy Matta of Burien, Jon Nehring of Marysville and John Palmer of Puyallup met for the first time on the show. Representing King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, it was clear each community faced similar issues. But each mayor had a different approach for some of the region's hot topics.

