× Police searching for suspect who robbed Everett bank

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank in Everett Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened at the KeyBank at 110th St SE and 19th Ave SE around 11 a.m. The Everett Police Department says a masked man entered the bank and demanded money.

It’s unknown if he was armed.

After receiving the cash, the suspect fled on foot and officer are in the area searching for him.