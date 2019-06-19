Major League Rugby Champions, Phil Mack and Mat Turner of Seattle Seawolves, in studio!

Posted 7:24 PM, June 19, 2019, by

Two-time Major League Rugby champions Phil Mack and Mat Turner of the Seattle Seawolves joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio, along with the championship shield they won on Sunday in the MLR Championship game against San Diego. Their win came down to a last-minute try in extra time to clinch their second title in as many seasons. Interview above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.