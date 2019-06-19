Major League Rugby Champions, Phil Mack and Mat Turner of Seattle Seawolves, in studio!

Two-time Major League Rugby champions Phil Mack and Mat Turner of the Seattle Seawolves joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio, along with the championship shield they won on Sunday in the MLR Championship game against San Diego. Their win came down to a last-minute try in extra time to clinch their second title in as many seasons. Interview above.
