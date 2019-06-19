Large police presence at Renton church after possible arson or explosion

RENTON, Wash. — Several blocks around the United Christian Church are blocked while police investigate a possible arson or explosion.

Renton Police said there is no danger to the public, but the area surrounding the church, located in the 15500 block of 116th Ave SE, is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident.

The church, which has a large LGBTQ-Pride Month display in front, was targeted by vandals over the weekend, according to the Renton Reporter.

The website reports that the church had placed six doors outside, each with a word painted on it that spelled “God’s doors are open to all.”

Vandals ripped one of the doors and tried to set it on fire. Church staff discovered the vandalism Monday morning.

It’s unclear whether today’s arson or explosion is related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.