K9 helps find suitcases filled with 186 pounds of meth near Canadian border

Posted 5:45 PM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49PM, June 19, 2019

Photo credit: Okanogan County Sheriffs Office

MAZAMA, Wash. — Authorities used a K9 to help find 186 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $1 million in northern Washington state.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Gene Davis and his K9 Gunner assisted Homeland Security with a narcotics search on Monday.

Authorities said this is part of a cross-border drug smuggling investigation.

The K9 found two suitcases filled with meth in a remote area covered in brush in the Okanogan National Forest.

Sgt. Davis and Gunner have been a team for six years. The sheriff’s office said county residents helped raise enough money for the department to get two K9 units.

