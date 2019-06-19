Chick fil-A opening its first Seattle restaurant next week

SEATTLE — Look out, north Seattle: Chick fil-A (and the long lines and traffic that come with it) is coming to you.

The wildly popular fast food restaurant will open near the corner of Aurora Avenue North and 130th Street in the city’s Bitter Lake neighborhood.

There are at least 10 locations in the Puget Sound region, but this will be the first one in Seattle city limits. Opening day is June 27.

Chick fil-A grand openings involve much fanfare, with giveaways, extremely long lines and even campers staying overnight for their chance to land a year’s worth of chicken (one free chicken meal per week for a year). The first 100 customers at each location are the winners.

This grand opening will be a bit different, as the First 100 event is not a camping event. Registration for this opens at 5 a.m. on June 27. Tents are not permitted, and you have to live in a certain zip code to participate. Click here for more information.