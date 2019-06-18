Woman has life-threatening injuries after falling 16 stories down Portland garbage chute

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman in her late 20s is in critical condition after falling 16 stories down a garbage chute in Portland.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, the woman climbed into a garbage chute on the 16th floor of a Portland apartment building on West Burnside Street, then fell all the way down to the garbage collection area.

Firefighters said she sustained a head injury during the fall.

A fire department spokesman told The Oregonian that she doesn’t live in the building and had signs of mental health issues.

Authorities don’t intend to file charges against her.

Video of the outside of the apartment building is courtesy Portland Fire and Rescue: