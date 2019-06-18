× Warning about flushing pet fish after giant goldfish is found in Niagara River

BUFFALO, New York — An environmental non-profit is warning people not to flush their pet fish down the toilet, after finding a 14-inch goldfish in the Niagara River.

The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper posted on Facebook saying the goldfish was caught just downstream of the wastewater treatment plant in the area. The post goes on to say goldfish can survive year-round in the watershed and can destroy the habitat of native fish.

Scientists now estimate that tens of millions of goldfish live in the Great Lakes.

The non-profit says if you can’t keep your pet, return it to the store instead of flushing or releasing it.