BREMERTON, Wash. -- Detectives in Kitsap County are searching for a man wanted for second-degree rape.

His name is Anthony Moffett, and police issued a warrant for his arrest last week.

Moffett has ties to Bremerton and East Bremerton. Police say he has been known to carry firearms, so don't approach him if you see him.

Anyone with information on Moffett's whereabouts is asked to call the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.