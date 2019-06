Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH, Wash. -- A raccoon did some serious gymnastics to steal a snack from the birds.

Teresa Pegrum-Flanders captured the acrobatics on video at her home in Snohomish, Washington.

You can see the animal split with one arm and leg on each tree trunk. The raccoon holds itself up before eventually sneaking some food out of the bird feeder.

"Now I see why my bird food is going so fast!!" she wrote in a caption.