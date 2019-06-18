Francisco Carranza-Ramirez: Search on for rapist who returned to attack victim after release from jail
WHITE CENTER — King County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find Francisco Carranza-Ramirez. The 35-year-old is believed to be homeless in the White Center area.
He was charged with Rape 3rd degree of a wheelchair dependent woman in October 2018. In February, he pleaded guilty at an arraignment. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommended that part of his sentence include community custody so that he would be supervised upon release.
The standard sentencing range for his crime is 6 to 13 months. He served almost 9 months. Judge Nicole Gaines-Phelps sentenced Carranza-Ramirez to credit for time served with no community custody. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office objected to the defendant being sent directly to Mexico and asked the court to impose community custody.