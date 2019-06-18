× Francisco Carranza-Ramirez: Search on for rapist who returned to attack victim after release from jail

WHITE CENTER — King County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find Francisco Carranza-Ramirez. The 35-year-old is believed to be homeless in the White Center area.

He was charged with Rape 3rd degree of a wheelchair dependent woman in October 2018. In February, he pleaded guilty at an arraignment. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommended that part of his sentence include community custody so that he would be supervised upon release.

The standard sentencing range for his crime is 6 to 13 months. He served almost 9 months. Judge Nicole Gaines-Phelps sentenced Carranza-Ramirez to credit for time served with no community custody. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office objected to the defendant being sent directly to Mexico and asked the court to impose community custody.

On June 13th, Carranza-Ramirez was released from jail. On June 15th, he violated the protection order by coming within a 1000 feet of her. On June 16th, King County Sheriff’s detectives say he went to her home, hit her in the head with an object knocking her out of her wheelchair and then choked her while threatening to kill her.

Prosecutors have issued a no-bail warrant for his arrest for violating the protection order and are currently working on new charges related to the assault. ​

