Edmonds City Council rejects plan to fund controversial waterfront project

EDMONDS, Wash. -- A controversial proposal to build a bridge along the Edmonds waterfront was rejected Tuesday night during a packed city council meeting.

Advocates of the proposal said it would create a way for first responders to get across the railroad tracks in case a train stalled, but opponents argued the beach, underwater park, and the view would have changed dramatically under the plan.

Council member Mike Nelson made the motion to stop any funding toward the project which passed by a 4-3 vote.

The council agrees that they must find a better access point for first responders, but they also say it shouldn't be over Brackett’s Landing or the beach.

Ahead of the vote, hundreds of people came out to stop the Edmonds Waterfront Connector in its tracks.

Some people say the project would be an eyesore, but most of them were not concerned about the view. Instead, their concern lies with the marine sanctuary and the underwater dive park that people are so fond of.

"It's one of the most dived on parks in the country, and with bringing equipment in and everything to build this bridge, they'd have to bring it through the underwater park," one person who attended the meeting said.

The project was estimated to cost around $30 million.