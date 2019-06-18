Centralia police officer shoots, kills burglary suspect after responding to reports of armed man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRALIA, Wash. -- A Centralia police officer shot and killed a burglary suspect early this morning, according to a news release from the police department.

Police said officers responded just before 5 a.m. Tuesday to a reports of a burglary in progress on Logan Street. Officers were told the man was armed.

When they arrived, they found a man matching the suspect's description.

Police said one officer confronted the man, a confrontation that ended with shots fired.

The burglary suspect, an 18-year-old from Winlock with ties to Centralia, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police haven't said whether anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as police release more information.