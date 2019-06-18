Body of missing East Bremerton man found in Wildcat Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. -- Kitsap County Search and Rescue teams found the body of an East Bremerton man who has been missing since Sunday.

The sheriff's office says the body of 47-year-old Steven Walter Von Marenholtz was found in the water at Wildcat Lake near Silverdale.

Walter Von Marenholtz told his roommates he was going to go swimming but never returned. The roommates went looking for him and called authorities after finding his truck at the lake.

The sheriff's office says initial reports show no signs of foul play, but the coroner will be determining the cause and manner of death.