Body found floating in Strait of Juan de Fuca presumed to be missing Olympia fisherman

SEKIU, Wash. — A body found floating Monday afternoon in the Strait of Juan de Fuca is believed to be a missing fisherman who had never returned to a resort in Clallam County.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report on June 14 about an overdue fisherman, 70-year-old Charles Swanson of Olympia, who had been staying at Olson’s Resort and launched his boat from there.

Swanson’s 18-foot boat was last seen midday June 13, anchored in the Strait of Juan de Fuca between the mouth of the Hoko Ozette River and Sekiu Point in an area commonly known as “the caves.”

Ocean conditions were reportedly rough and choppy that day. Larry, Swanson’s golden retriever, was also believed to be on the boat.

Coast Guard rescuers looked for Swanson for almost two days before suspending the search at 9 a.m. on June 16.

The next day, about 12:45 p.m., deputies received a report of a body floating in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, near mile post 4 along Highway 112 in Neah Bay. The body was later recovered with the use of jet skis and boats operated by members of the Neah Bay Fire Department and United States Coast Guard, Station Neah Bay.

The body is presumed to be Swanson, but the Clallam County Coroner’s Office has not yet confirmed the identity.