71-year-old man hospitalized after dump truck trailer crashes into Seattle building

Posted 7:27 PM, June 18, 2019, by

SEATTLE — An older man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after the flatbed of a dump truck slammed into him before crashing through the window of a Seattle building.

It happened near E Pine St and 12th Ave in Capitol Hill when a trailer hauling a backhoe flipped on its side, striking a 71-year-old man who was on the sidewalk with his walker.

The man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Seattle Police are in the area investigating what made the trailer flip and whether anyone was at fault for the crash.

 

 

