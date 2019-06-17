× Seahawks announce 2019 training camp dates and how to get tickets

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are inviting fans to 12 (yes, TWELVE!) training camp practices in 2019.

The Team announced that eleven practices will be at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) along with one special offsite practice in Bothell.

What are the dates?

All practices at 10 a.m. at the VMAC in Renton, Washington unless otherwise noted:

July 25, 26, 28, 29, 30

August 1, 2, 5, 6, 12 and 15 (season ticket holder day)

August 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell, Washington (registration details to be determined)

How can I get tickets?

Go to Seahawks.com/trainingcamp on Thursday, June 20 beginning at 10 a.m.

Registration is on a first-come, first served basis. There is no charge for tickets, but fans are responsible for a $10 transportation fee per person as you are required to park off-site.

Emails will be sent to season tickets holders for early access to registration on June 18, and to Blue Pride members and Kids Club members on June 19.

2019 Training Camp info is here! 🚨 The dates, the deets, and more » https://t.co/NNgInxE247 pic.twitter.com/bCVdZ853Nu — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 17, 2019

A $10 transportation fee will be charged per person, as fans will be required to park off-site and be shuttled to VMAC before each practice. A $10 event-related fee will also apply for the practice at Pop Keeney Stadium. Parking information for Pop Keeney Stadium will be available before camp. For practices at VMAC, the Seahawks have partnered with The Landing Shopping Center in Renton to serve as the Seahawks Training Camp Parking and Transportation Center. Guests will receive transportation and training camp passes upon check-in at the Seahawks Pro Shop within The Landing, located at 840 N 10th Pl in Renton. Check-in begins 90 minutes prior to the start of practice and closes 45 minutes after practice begins.

As a reminder, to enhance fan safety and to expedite entry, the Seahawks will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy at Seahawks Training Camp. Outside food and factory-sealed water bottles are permitted, however they must be carried in bags compliant with the NFL Clear Bag Policy.

Later this summer as dates approach, practice times, parking locations, maps and additional information, including items permitted at Seahawks Training Camp, will be available in the Training Camp section on the Seahawks Mobile App or the registration page for your selected camp date.