Recall alert: Frozen breakfast wraps pulled due to ‘small rocks’ possibly found inside

Ruiz Foods Products Inc. is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps because they may be contaminated with “small rocks.”

The affected wraps are branded as “El Monterey Egg, Potato, Bacon and Cheese Sauce Breakfast Wrap.” They have a best by date of Jan. 17, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2020 with lot codes 19017 and 19018 (see images below).

The USDA reports three people have filed complaints about foreign material in the products. The company also received one report of a potential injury. The company is investigating the source of the foreign material.

In the meantime, if you have the affected product, you’re urged to throw out them out or return them for a full refund.