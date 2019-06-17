Rain Tuesday morning, cooler than normal temperatures this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The weather forecast will be different this week compared to last week. It will be cooler with more clouds.

Tuesday starts out cloudy with some drizzle/light rain. Most of the rain (not much expected anyway) will be for the Eastside. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly dry with a high near 67.

Something we haven't seen..... A little rain in the forecast for your Tuesday morning. Most for the Eastside and not all day. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Msf2f8R3cM — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) June 18, 2019

Last Wednesday it was 95 degrees, this Wednesday it'll be about 65 degrees. The day starts out cloudy with some drizzle and ends up mostly cloudy.

Thursday will be cloudy with some more drizzle and a high near 65. Friday will be better with a high near 70. The Summer Solstice arrives at 8:54am.

The weekend looks pretty good with more sunshine Saturday and a marine push Sunday.