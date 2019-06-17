Oregon wildlife officials kill bear after people fed him, took selfies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon wildlife officials have killed a young black bear that people have been feeding and taking photos with.

The Statesman Journal reports state wildlife biologists determined last week that the 100-pound (45-kilogram) male bear could not be relocated because it had grown accustomed to people.

Wildlife biologists found the bear eating trail mix and other snacks left for him near Henry Hagg Lake west of Portland.

Wildlife biologist Kurt License says the bear was too habituated to people, so it posed a risk to human safety.

Rick Swart of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife says a habituated bear is unlikely to stay away from people if it’s relocated.

Swart says people should never feed wild animals.