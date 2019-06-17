Man charged with murder in shaking death of his 10-week-old daughter

BOTHELL, Wash. — A 28-year-old man who had moved to Washington state just days before he reportedly shook his 10-week-old baby to death has been charged with murder almost a year after the infant died.

According to court documents, Hyuk Lee, then 27, called 911 on June 16, 2018, to report that his 10-week-old daughter was in cardiac arrest.

The baby was taken to a local hospital, where doctors advised that the baby’s injuries were not accidental and she likely would not survive. She was taken off life support three days later and died.

He repeatedly denied abusing the baby, but Lee failed a polygraph test. Lee’s wife, the baby’s mother, told detectives that it was the first time Lee had been left alone with his daughter.

Court documents state that the coroner’s findings are “highly suggestive of inflicted injury,” but because there was such long lapse between the brain death and when the child’s body was released, the cause of death was ruled undetermined.

Lee was charged almost a year later, on June 6, with murder in the second degree.

Prosecutors requested — and were granted — a $1 million bail for Lee. Lee is a Korean national who returned to the US in 2016, then went to graduate school in Indiana before moving to Washington days before his baby died. Prosecutors said he is a flight risk with limited ties to Washington state.