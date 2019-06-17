Locals encouraged to help stop the growth of 80,000-ton plastic island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The American Sailing Association is conducting "Operation Plastic Pollution Purge" encouraging everyone to take part in the initiative set out to keep our waters clean.

According to the ASA, the plastic problem is growing at such a rapid pace it's the equivalent of dumping one New York City garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean every minute of every day. Helping is as simple as picking up plastic garbage found on the shore or floating in the water or even avoid taking plastic aboard in the first place.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is 80,000 tons of debris lurking in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and California. Unfortunately, there are five of these "plastic islands" that are polluting the ocean, threatening wildlife and the food humans consume. As the plastic breaks down, birds and fish eat it which fills their bodies and ultimately they starve to death.

Participants of Operation Plastic Pollution Purge are encouraged to share their efforts using the hashtag #ASAPlasticPollutionPurge on social media. More facts, research, and how to help can be found at the American Sailing Association website.

