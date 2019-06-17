2 children hurt in separate Snohomish Co. window falls

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say two young boys were injured in separate falls from windows in Snohomish County on Monday.

The incidents happened less than two miles and two hours apart. The first was reported at about 2:50 p.m. when a 3-year-old boy pushed against a window screen and fell three stories at Axis apartments along Highway 99 in Everett. He landed in landscape bark and was taken to the hospital, officials said in a release. His exact condition was unclear.

The second happened at 4:40 p.m. when another boy, who officials say is around 3 or 4 years old, fell out of a second story window onto a wooden deck at an apartment in the 800 block of 124th Street SW.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where a hospital spokesperson said he appeared to be in satisfactory condition.

Veronica Madera says she rushed to help that boy after her neighbor’s screaming caught her attention. She came outside to see the second-floor window wide open, and the window screen and the boy lying on the deck below.

“The mom is scared, screaming and screaming,” she said. “And they try to take the baby and I say ‘Don’t move, don’t move’ because you don’t know what happened.”

While another neighbor called 911, Veronica says she started CPR. Fire officials say they are glad she took action and did the right thing until crews could get to the scene.