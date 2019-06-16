Suspect surrenders after barricading inside home during deadly Lakewood shooting

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A shooting left one person dead and another hospitalized in Lakewood Sunday, and the suspect was only arrested after a standoff with police.

The Lakewood Police Department says officers got a call of gunshots inside a home near 146th St SW and Woodbrook Dr. SW around 9:44 a.m. When police arrived, they found that the suspected shooter had barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team was called in, and the suspect eventually surrendered peacefully.

Officers found two people had been shot inside the home. One of them was dead and the other was transported to the hospital.

It’s not clear what the relationship between the suspect and the victims is.

Investigators are in the area collecting evidence and working to figure out what led up to the shooting.