Renton School District teacher charged for having child porn

RENTON, Wash. -- An elementary school music teacher from the Renton School District was charged with possession of child pornography.

The Department of Justice says the Department of Homeland Security first began investigating 35-year-old Christopher Scott Newcombe last November after tracing the transmission of sexually explicit images of young boys to Newcombe's IP address.

According to the school district, Newcombe works part-time at two different elementary schools.

and went through a full screening and background check before being hired.

The district says it does not believe the case against Newcombe involves any of his most recent students.

"When we received the information from Homeland Security, they assured us that no students are involved,” Randy Matheson with the school district said. “And no children in this school district have been involved. This is mostly, if not all, internet crime-related."

The school district says the teacher who has been charged only worked for the district on a part-time, fill-in basis for six weeks.

They sent an email to all parents in the district providing them with the Homeland Security tip line for anyone with information from this school district or others across Puget Sound.

The DOJ says Newcombe has held teaching jobs at schools in Tacoma, Federal Way, and Bainbridge Island.