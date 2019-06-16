Police searching for group involved in downtown Seattle shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police are looking for a group involved in a shooting in downtown Seattle.

It happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m. at 7th and Union. Police say there were calls about shots being fired and then a car crashing into a restaurant.

A witness told police someone got out of the car and started firing shots toward another group in the middle of the street.

One person was shot in his leg. He was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

Police arrested one person and found two guns.

They're still looking for the people who left the scene before police got there.