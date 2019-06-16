× Meet Bernows! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE — Bernows is looking for someone or a family who will treat her like the diva cat that she is.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Bernows get adopted.

She is 11-years-old and is available for adoption at Seattle Humane.

“The laser pointer she really enjoys the laser pointer, said Bekah Sandy, the PR specialist at Seattle Humane. “She loves the string toys, feather toys. Any toys on a string are her thing.”

Bernows is 25 pounds! Sandy said she would like to see Bernows shed some weight to help with some bone issues. Bernows is taking pain pills and a joint supplement.

She’s been with Seattle Humane since February. Bernows would do well with teens and adults, but not young kids.

“She prefers to sleep in a lot of things,” said Sandy. “She’s a little bit of a couch potato, but she does like to sleep in the litter box.”

Bernows is part of Seattle Humane’s Foster to Adopt program.