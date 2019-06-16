1 killed in officer-involved shooting, stabbing in downtown Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police confirmed that one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Saturday in the city’s downtown area.
Police said officers were responding to reports of a stabbing on the 200 block of Williams Avenue South.
According to Renton Fire and Rescue, a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital.
Fire officials said crews treated a shooting victim who was “left at the scene.”
No police officers were hurt in the shooting.
An independent team will now begin an investigation into what happened.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.