1 killed in officer-involved shooting, stabbing in downtown Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police confirmed that one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Saturday in the city’s downtown area.

Police said officers were responding to reports of a stabbing on the 200 block of Williams Avenue South.

According to Renton Fire and Rescue, a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said crews treated a shooting victim who was “left at the scene.”

No police officers were hurt in the shooting.

An independent team will now begin an investigation into what happened.

More information will be put out as it becomes available. — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 16, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.