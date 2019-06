× Man critically injured in downtown Seattle shooting Saturday night

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting downtown Seattle near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Union Street.

According to Seattle Fire Department, crews responded to the intersection just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said a 22-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police investigating shooting at 7th/Union. Active investigation, will update with further information shortly. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 16, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.