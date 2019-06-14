Colorado woman still searching for kidney donor after nearly 20 years

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Colorado woman has been waiting for a kidney transplant for nearly 20 years, KDVR reports.

Amid the heartbreak, Amy Meyer continues her struggle to find an organ that will be a match.

Battling kidney failure is an arduous process.

Three times a week for six hours a day, Meyer heads to the Kidney Center of Westminster to have dialysis machines do the work her kidneys can’t. It’s something she said she’s done for more than 19 years.

“I’ve been doing it for so long, it’s a part of my life,” she told KDVR.

Meyer has been living with the consequences of kidney failure since her teens. The Holy Family High School cafeteria cashier puts on a brave front, keeping everyone else’s spirits up at the center.

Calling them “part of her family” she tearfully said, “they’re good to you.”

Meyer said she has moments when she can’t fight back the tears, especially when she thinks about how much she wants to live a normal life with her son, who just graduated from college.

“I want a kidney,” she said.

But even in her moments of weakness, staff members said Meyer is a positive force.

“No matter what she’s going through, she tries to make the best of it,” said Kidney Center staff member Amy Magnison. “This is a rough life for people. Most people don’t understand what it’s like for a typical dialysis patient.”

Meyer is trying to find herself a kidney through her Facebook page and has even posted a decal on her car.

Meyer said she hopes someone somewhere will be a match if not for her, for someone else.

“Don’t take your organs to heaven. Heaven knows we need them here,” Meyer said.

If you would like to help Amy Meyer with her search and increasing medical bills visit her “Lunch Lady Needs A Kidney” Facebook page or contact her via email.

To join the donor registry, visit Donor Alliance or Donate Life.

For more information about the Kidney Center of Westminster, visit its website.

Meyer and her friend also make towels to help raise money for expenses. Visit the Towels for Transplant Facebook page here.