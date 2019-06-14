× ‘Too far’: Q13 This Morning anchors ‘toe’ the line on viral headline

Liz Dueweke needs a vacation after all the raucous from Friday’s newscast.

The Q13 News This Morning anchor team — Liz Dueweke, Travis Mayfield and Bill Wixey — had way too much fun telling a pretty gross story about a man who’s donating his amputated toe to a bar in the Yukon in Canada.

Why? Because the bar serves a famous — or infamous — drink called the Sourtoe Cocktail. That’s when you take a shot of whiskey, and inside your shot glass is a mummified toe. Hard pass.

