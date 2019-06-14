Suspect sought after stabbing at Belltown apartment building

SEATTLE — Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon at an apartment building in Belltown.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. at the building in the 2600 block of 4th Avenue. Seattle Police say a man who lives at the building stabbed another resident at an office in the lobby.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.