Price increase among proposed changes for Tacoma recycling

TACOMA, Wash. -- Much of what we recycle here in the US is processed across the Pacific in China. But China has changed the rules about what it will accept, and that's making recycling a lot more expensive.

Local governments have been struggling with the added costs, and many are still searching for solutions. That includes Tacoma, where city officials say recycling is costing too much and they need to find a new plan.

“They told us our recyclables were too contaminated, so we have to find new places to take recyclables that has driven up the cost of recycling," said Tacoma City Council Member Ryan Mello.

Mello says due to the increased cost of transportation, labor, and changes with China, where the recycling is sent, the city is forced to come up with a new recycling plan.

Changes will include getting rid of curbside pick-up of glass, plastic bags and shredded paper. Another change is the cost of recycling will go up about $40 a year.

Mello says the city is considering getting rid of curbside recycling altogether, but the communty helped come up with the proposed changes instead.

"They want to do whatever it is going to take to clean up the recycling system," he said.

Tacoma resident Travis Shumate says it's worth the investment.

"I think it's a small price to pay for a sustainable solution," he said.

Mello says the extra cost would not be applied to members of the community who are in the low-income program. The plan will be voted on by the council in July. If it passes, it will take effect this fall.