‘Pleasant’ weather this weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s

SEATTLE -- If you're loving the 70s then our forecast is just for you!

Very pleasant conditions are expected this weekend for UW graduation, the Reign FC match and Father's Day. We'll continue to see above normal highs for the next the next five-seven days.

Our stronger marine air will push into Western Washington overnight into Friday, keeping temps from soaring back into the 80s and 90s. Most of the forecast zone looks to stay dry, but we could see a few sprinkles along the coast overnight with some patchy fog developing too. Don't be surprised if the marine layer takes just a bit longer to burn off Friday morning. We'll start off pretty cloudy with partly to mostly sunny skies by late afternoon. Highs hang in the 70s.

A weak upper trough will help set up a deeper mariner layer that really gets going into Sunday night. This will keep us in the traditional pattern of cloudy starts with slightly cooler highs and the chance of a few showers in the overnight and early morning hours before we clear out for some midday/afternoon/evening sunshine. Highs will hang in the low to mid 70s next week.