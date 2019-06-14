Man, 23, critically injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Authorities say a 23-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday after a shooting in Auburn.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 34000 block of Military Road S., north of S. 342nd Street.

A department spokesperson said on Twitter that the suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

The victim and suspect know each other, according to the sheriff’s office. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated