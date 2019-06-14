Man, 23, critically injured in Auburn shooting

Posted 5:43 PM, June 14, 2019, by

AUBURN, Wash. — Authorities say a 23-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday after a shooting in Auburn.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 34000 block of Military Road S., north of S. 342nd Street.

A department spokesperson said on Twitter that the suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

The victim and suspect know each other, according to the sheriff’s office.  No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.