Lady Washington, the state’s official tall ship, returns to Tacoma for 10 days

TACOMA, Wash. -- Lady Washington, the state's official tall ship, is docked in Tacoma for 10 days of sailing and tours.

Many Washingtonians know of Lady Washington from the TV shows and movies it's been featured on, like Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It's actually a replica of the original Lady Washington ship that was built in 1787, according to the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport:

In 1787, after the Revolutionary War, she was given a major refit to prepare her for a unprecedented trading voyage around Cape Horn. In 1788, she became the first American vessel to make landfall on the west coast of North America. A pioneer in Pan-Pacific trade, she was the first American ship to visit Honolulu and Japan. Lady Washington opened the black pearl and sandalwood trade between Hawaii and Asia when King Kamehameha became a partner in the ship.

The replica launched in 1989 for the state's centennial celebration. In 2007, Lady Washington became the state's official tall ship, according to The News Tribune.

You can see Lady Washington for yourself at the Foss Waterway Seaport in Tacoma from June 13-23. Tours are available for a suggested donation of $5 per person. There are also evening sailing trips that range from $49-$55 per person.

Click here for the full Lady Washington schedule.