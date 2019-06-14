Kenneth Wilson: Wanted sex offender convicted of preying on 5 year old girl

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Kenneth Wilson was convicted of First Degree Assault of a Child and Indecent Liberties in 2009. His victim was a 5-year-old girl.

Officers found the victim’s blood on his hand after he molested her.

Now, he has a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

He has more than 15 convictions on his rap sheet, including assault, drugs, auto theft, hit and run, vehicle prowling and obstructing law enforcement.

He’s 32 years old, 5’9” and weighs 160 pounds.

Department of Corrections officers say he’s known to hangout around Snohomish County and could be hiding in the Marysville, or Granite Falls areas.

If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.