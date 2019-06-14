Finding Suburu Crosstrek car could help catch crew of violent home invaders

WANTED IN DES MOINES —

Des Moines Police are asking for your help to locate a silver or grey 2013 to 2019 Suburu Crosstrek used in a violent home invasion robbery in the 20900 block of 8th Ave S. A neighbor’s surveillance camera got video of the vehicle speeding from the scene at 2:30pm on Monday, June 3rd.

The four suspects were described as wearing black clothing, some with ski-type masks. One suspect wore a blue shirt. The suspects may be Pacific Islander.

“If you live in the area and have surveillance cameras, we ask that you take a look at them, maybe you captured the suspects getting ready for the robbery, or maybe they drove by your home,” said Des Moines Police Cmdr. Doug Jenkins.

Two male occupants in the home were restrained with packaging tape. One of them was beaten with the butt of a shotgun and spent several days in the hospital. A woman in the home was not injured.

"We do believe that this home was specifically targeted. At this point, we don't know why, but we don't want to run the risk of this happening to somebody else, so that's why it’s critically important that we get these four off the street," said Cmdr. Jenkins.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please notify the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301, or Det. Montgomery at 206-870-7624.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.