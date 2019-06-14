Help ID woman accused of attacking store security after using suitcase to steal meat and wine

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police need you to tell them who this woman is.

She’s accused of stealing meat and wine from the Fred Meyer on Lake City Way on June 2nd — stuffing it into the suitcase you see in her left hand — then going crazy on a loss prevention officer when confronted outside the store.

“She hauls off, takes a fist and smacks him in the face, at least 10 times, according to the report. He does have scratches on his neck from where she latched onto him during the tussle. Bruises on his face. He`s able to retrieve the items out of the suitcase,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “If you now who this lady is, or more importantly, if you`re the person who did this, you better turn yourself in, because we will find you.”

Detectives think she’s in her 30’s or 40’s and notice the brown streak in her hair above her ear.

The photo of her was taken after the attack, so she could still have the green suitcase, or black and lime backpack with her.

If you can tell Seattle Police detectives her name, use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers. You can download it for free, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You don’t have to give your name and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.