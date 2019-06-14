Help ID well-disguised, latex mask-wearing bank bandit

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

This bank robbery suspect in Spanaway is certainly making it interesting: That is a full latex mask that the suspect is wearing and it sure was hot Wednesday to have all those clothes on.

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify him.

At 9:40am Wednesday, the crook robbed the Key Bank at the corner of Pacific Ave. S and 176th St. E.

Detectives say the suspect never said a word. He gave the teller a note demanding cash while keeping one hand in a coat pocket — implying that he was armed.

The suspect fled in the older black 4-door Honda sedan that you see pictured.

Detectives think he’s white and was wearing a tan hooded coat, black jeans, white gloves, black sunglasses, an orange and yellow construction-style vest, and had a red bandana covering the top of his head.

If you know anything at all that can help identify who’s behind the mask, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also go to http://www.P3Tips.com to submit the information.