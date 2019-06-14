Help ID ‘crime of opportunity’ crook who cashed-in with victim’s stolen debit card

WANTED IN LACEY —

This woman sure isn’t making any Good Samaritan list.

Lacey Police say when she found a debit card on the ground at an ATM on March 16th, she could have done the right thing and turned it into the bank — but she didn’t — so now she’s one of Washington’s Most Wanted.

“She stole our victim’s debit card and used it at several different businesses throughout Lacey and Thurston County. Video shows the suspect at one of the local businesses here in Lacey, using the victim’s debit card and making several transactions on there, upwards of almost $500,” said Lacey Police Det. Mike Caranto. “This was a crime of opportunity. The victim lost, or dropped their debit card after using an ATM and the suspect ended up finding that and using that opportunity to exploit that. After the suspect found the debit card, it was almost immediate that they started using it. We definitely want to have her caught. We’re hoping that the viewers can identify her.”

Maybe it’s her hoodie with that really distinctive yellow and black trim at the bottom that hangs down like a scarf that’s a clue to who she is.

If you know her name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.