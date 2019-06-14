Help ID counterfeit crook who turns robber when gas station clerk foils his fake money scheme

WANTED IN YELM —

Yelm Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this robbery suspect who may be from the Tacoma area.

Detectives say on Sunday, May 26th, he entered the Park Place Shell station and attempted to purchase $10 worth of fuel. He presented what turned out to be a counterfeit $100 bill. When confronted about the bill and advised law enforcement was being called, he became agitated and walked behind the counter and got into a physical confrontation. He took the clerk’s cell phone and ran from the store.

“What he did was he changed the situation from a counterfeit situation to a Robbery 2,” said Yelm Police Det. Bill DeVore. “I’d love to catch this guy. I think he needs to understand that what he did is wrong. That he needs to stop providing the $100 counterfeit bills to other people, because they’re losing money. These businesses, which are family owned, are losing money and his reaction to it and what he did to the clerk is unnecessary and just something that needs to be dealt with.”

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.