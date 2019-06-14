Cassandra Crosland: Convicted felon skipping court on laundry list of charges

WANTED IN KENNEWICK —

Check out all the charges convicted felon, Cassandra Crosland, is wanted for in Kennewick:

Illegally having a firearm

Possession of meth

Possession of heroin

Auto theft

Forgery

Bail jumping

She’s skipping court on them all and needs to be found.

She has a felony drug conviction.

Crosland – a.k.a. ‘Cassandra Alleby’ and ‘Chula Hernandez’ — is 33 years old, 5’6” and weighs 145 pounds.

She has the word ‘Cassanova’ and a skull tattooed on her back and another skull inked on her left arm.

Kennewick Police say she was last living in Pasco.

If you know where she’s hiding now, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).