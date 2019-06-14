Armen Ovchiyan and Rachael Reyburn: Criminal couple, convicted felons wanted across multiple counties

WANTED IN EVERETT —

Everett Police say theft suspects, Armen Ovchiyan and Rachel Reyburn, preyed on a hard-working victim – stealing his landscapers trailer and $30,000 worth of equipment inside, putting his ability to support his family in jeopardy.

It’s just the latest theft case for these two convicted felons who are wanted across multiple counties.

Surveillance video below shows the eager expression on the face of Ovchiyan as he walks into a Smokey Point pawn shop in Snohomish County with stolen gardening tools. Everett police say he stole them during a vehicle prowl of a trailer at Dagmar’s Landing. “He sells them for money at the pawn store and then leaves the facility,” said Everett Police Det. Danny Rabelos.

Detectives say Ovchiyan and his girlfriend, Rachel Reyburn, then took the money to a dealership where she was able to rent a gray 2007 Chevy Suburban with a temporary license plate in the window that reads A2236592. Police say they used that SUV to then go back and steal the landscapers trailer. "It occurred during the daytime. The victim was actually out at the location at Dagmar's. He was actually in the office when the theft occurred and he came back and discovered the trailer missing at that point, so a lot of courage just to do that with a lot of people out walking around,” said Det. Rabelos.

Detectives recovered the stolen trailer from Ovchiyan’s parents’ home in Lynnwood. "It did not have the big equipment we are missing, so we are still missing a riding John Deer lawnmower, a commercial-grade one and there is a second commercial-grade mower that is still outstanding, so if anybody has seen him and purchased those items from him, we'd like to hear from them too, because they are also a victim and we'd like to get our victim's stolen property back to him since he wasn't insured,” said Det. Rabelos.

Both suspects have Department of Corrections warrants for their arrest. Ovchiyan is also wanted for failure to appear in King County on a theft charge. Rachel has warrants for a drug charge in SeaTac and theft in Tukwila.

"They have been very difficult to find. It appears they are bouncing around from Snohomish County to King County, which is their primary residence, we suspect and then also down in Pierce County, in the Puyallup area possibly,” Det. Rabelos added.

Both Ovchiyan and Reyburn were convicted of organized retail theft in Lewis County last year, after they were caught stealing from the Coach, Nike, Polo, Eddie Bauer and Wilson Leather stores at the Centralia Factory Outlets mall.

The Department of Corrections issued warrants for their arrest after they failed to check in with their supervising officers.

Ovchiyan is 36 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds and is also wanted in Puyallup for vehicle prowling.

Reyburn is 31 years old, 5’4” and weighs 120 pounds. She also has a tattoo that you can see on the back of her neck.

Again, they could be driving a grey 2007 Chevy Suburban with temporary plate A2236592.

If you spot that SUV, call 911 and then immediately submit a tip to Crime Stoppers for the cash reward of up to $1,000. If you know where they are staying, or have any other information to help Everett Police find them, call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), go to http://www.P3Tips.com, or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free.