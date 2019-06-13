Woman wanted in Kitsap County for threatening to kill daughter’s boyfriend, family

BREMERTON, Wash. — A woman known to frequent tattoo parlors in Bremerton and other parts of the West Sound is wanted on a felony warrant for harassment after she reportedly threatened to kill her daughter’s boyfriend and his family.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Sarah Kay Ledbetter is transient and has lived in both King and Pierce counties. She’s known to carry firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Bail is set at $50,000 for the felony warrant.

Ledbetter is 5-foot, 5 inches tall, about 165 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She has multiple tattoos on her face, neck, chest, abdomen, arms and legs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kitsap 911 and reference case report K19-005166. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.