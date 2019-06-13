Team Up Washington program works to inspire student-athletes to become leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Team Up Washington is a brand-new program hoping to help student-athletes become role models and leaders in their communities.

The program serves both boys and girls, and Rebecca Milliman with the program says a big part of their mission is ending domestic violence and sexual assault.

Coaching Boys Into Men is a program that teaches boys how to better deal with the pressures of being an athlete and the responsibilities they have as leaders at their schools.

Milliman says it’s important that student-athletes learn lessons of consent and respect because they are often seen as role models to their peers.

For girls, Athletes as Leaders is a program that pairs students with mentors who teach them to speak up for yourself in an environment that can still be disrespectful towards female athletes.

The group plans to hold several training sessions throughout the year and are still looking for volunteers and coaches, go to their website for more information.