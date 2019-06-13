One missing in Gig Harbor duplex fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIG HARBOR, Wash. -- One person is missing after a two-alarm duplex fire in Gig Harbor late Wednesday night.

This happened Wednesday night just after 11:30 p.m. near Firdrona Drive Northwest and Peacock Hill Avenue Northwest.

When firefighters arrived the left side of the duplex was heavily involved. One woman who reported lived in the left unit is unaccounted for, according to Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One.

Crews are waiting until there is daylight to search for the missing person because the building is unstable due to the fire.

No one else was injured.